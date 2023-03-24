Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average daily volume of 1,616 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 234,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

