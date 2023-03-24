Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TCI stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $364.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $384,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

