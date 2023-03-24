TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.82. 10 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.78.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
