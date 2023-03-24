Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance
Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
