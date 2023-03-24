Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

