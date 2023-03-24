U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

