U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

