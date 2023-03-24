UBS Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $155.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

