UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.
UBS Group Trading Down 6.0 %
NYSE UBS opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
