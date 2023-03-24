UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE UBS opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.