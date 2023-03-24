UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.