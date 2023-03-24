Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $3.92 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

