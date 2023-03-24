Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $186.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $205.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

