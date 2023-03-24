United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) versus Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Critical Analysis

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav 0 4 2 0 2.33

Euronav has a consensus price target of $20.24, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Euronav 23.67% 9.65% 4.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares United Maritime and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.10 $37.49 million N/A N/A Euronav $854.67 million 4.16 $202.89 million $1.01 17.48

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Euronav beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

