United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE:USM opened at $19.68 on Friday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

