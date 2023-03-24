USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.00. 7,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $220 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Featured Stories

