USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.00. 7,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
USCB Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $220 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
About USCB Financial
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
