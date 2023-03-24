V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

