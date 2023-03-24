Vaccitech plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vaccitech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaccitech’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

About Vaccitech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the third quarter worth about $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.