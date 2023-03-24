Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Critical Survey

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and Valens Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.79 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.89

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natcore Technology and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64%

Volatility and Risk

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

