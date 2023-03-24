Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.