Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

