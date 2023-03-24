Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,518 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

