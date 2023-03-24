VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $19.90 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.