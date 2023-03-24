VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 1,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

