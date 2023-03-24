VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 269.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

