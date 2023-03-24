VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS SHYD opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

