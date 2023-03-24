Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

