Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.