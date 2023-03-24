Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $106.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

