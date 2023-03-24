Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$42.37 and last traded at C$42.49. 18,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 26,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.69.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.27.

