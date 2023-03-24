Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $231.81 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

