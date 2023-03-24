Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.