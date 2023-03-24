Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$70.15 and last traded at C$70.67. 22,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 10,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.88.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.85.

