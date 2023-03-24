Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VPU stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.02. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

