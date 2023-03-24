Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.21 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.21 ($0.49). Approximately 2,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.50).

Vector Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.22. The firm has a market cap of £18.19 million, a PE ratio of 804.24 and a beta of 0.30.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

