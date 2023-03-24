Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verastem by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

