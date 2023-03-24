Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

