Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

