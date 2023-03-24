Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,263.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.82 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average is $178.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

