Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.48. 65,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 788,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $86,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $199,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $281,433. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viasat by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

