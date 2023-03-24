Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Up 3.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.11. Approximately 1,302,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 588,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VGCX shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

