Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.88% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth about $16,504,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

