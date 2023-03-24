Vimal Mehta Sells 34,500 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $18.25 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.