Vimal Mehta Sells 34,500 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $18.25 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

