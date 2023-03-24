VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Get VirTra alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.