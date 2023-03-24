Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

VYGR stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $323.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at $565,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,045,893 shares of company stock worth $8,804,225 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

