vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

