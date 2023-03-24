W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.21 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

