Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

