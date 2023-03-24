WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

