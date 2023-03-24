WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

