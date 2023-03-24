Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $16,504,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

