Wedbush Initiates Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MLTX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.